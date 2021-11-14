Barrington Research Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $45.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42. 2U has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

