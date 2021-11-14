BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

