BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.