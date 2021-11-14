BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $262.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $264.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

