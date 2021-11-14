BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.82 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

