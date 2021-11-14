BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

