Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $229.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $230.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,461 shares of company stock worth $7,881,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

