Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 792 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Roku by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,951 shares of company stock valued at $170,431,867. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.60 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.60 and a 200 day moving average of $354.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

