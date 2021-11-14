Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.98.

NYSE:TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

