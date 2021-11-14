Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,575 shares of company stock worth $88,876,590. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.