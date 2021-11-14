Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in AON by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 53,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,817,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,939,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $197.86 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

