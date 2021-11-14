Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,217 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 105,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.