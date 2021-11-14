Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $319,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $100.33 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 176.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

