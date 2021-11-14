Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Beam Global worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

