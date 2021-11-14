Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BZH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 254.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

