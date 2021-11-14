Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €85.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Befesa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

ETR BFSA opened at €60.40 ($71.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.21. Befesa has a twelve month low of €37.95 ($44.65) and a twelve month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

