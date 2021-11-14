BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) versus Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Financial Analysis

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeiGene and Galecto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene $308.87 million 114.42 -$1.60 billion ($14.20) -26.67 Galecto N/A N/A -$34.84 million N/A N/A

Galecto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeiGene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of BeiGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of BeiGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BeiGene and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene -122.41% -35.06% -23.40% Galecto N/A -33.90% -32.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BeiGene and Galecto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene 0 0 8 0 3.00 Galecto 0 0 3 0 3.00

BeiGene currently has a consensus price target of $356.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. Galecto has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.94%. Given Galecto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than BeiGene.

Summary

BeiGene beats Galecto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung. Its products also comprise GB2064, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

