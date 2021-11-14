Berenberg Bank Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($84.03).

LXS opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €51.70 ($60.82) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €59.50 and a 200-day moving average of €60.23.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

