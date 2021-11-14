Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€78.10” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($91.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($57.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.37 ($80.43).

Shares of FME opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

