Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BRY stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $770.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

