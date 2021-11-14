Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

BBY stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $136.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

