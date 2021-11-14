Binemon Price Up 81% Over Last 7 Days (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and $2.87 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.84 or 1.00519295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.07096893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

