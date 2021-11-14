Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.19% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $138,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

