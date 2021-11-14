BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.77 and a 200 day moving average of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.76. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after buying an additional 79,436 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.