Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$14.25

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

