Bird.Money Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $266.80 or 0.00416505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 132.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00051751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00221449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086899 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,007 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

