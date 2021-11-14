Birdchain Reaches One Day Volume of $129,851.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $410,391.83 and approximately $129,851.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00221504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00087181 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

