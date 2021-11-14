BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0070 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $31,549.44 and approximately $209.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00419525 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

