BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0193 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 764% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $253,712.48 and $43.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,121,567 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

