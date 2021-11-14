Bitzeny Achieves Market Cap of $195,357.47 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $195,357.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00424288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.