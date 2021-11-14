Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG remained flat at $$14.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 137,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,441. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

