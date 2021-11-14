Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

BNEFF opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

