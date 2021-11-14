Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,355,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

