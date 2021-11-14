Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $183,000 in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

GRCL stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.