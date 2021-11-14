Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FS Development Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in FS Development Corp. II by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,513,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,588 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSII opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

