Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires 881,720 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,720 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.99% of NOV worth $37,651,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NOV by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOV by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

