Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $54,724,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

HCA stock opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $144.93 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.