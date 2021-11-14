Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $144.64 Billion Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $144,637,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $107,827,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 31.4% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 353,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 84,524 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 132.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 627,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $184,729,000 after buying an additional 357,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total value of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,268,064 shares of company stock worth $796,108,831 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $340.89 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.07. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

