Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $23.40 Billion Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,403,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,966,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $250.67 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

