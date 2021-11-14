Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $87.98 Billion Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.4% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $87,984,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.7% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $306.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.63 and its 200 day moving average is $254.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

