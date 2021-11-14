Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,469,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $272.10 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

