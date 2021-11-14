Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BLVN opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £10.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.16.
About Bowleven
