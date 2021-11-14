Bowleven’s (BLVN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BLVN opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Bowleven has a one year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £10.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.16.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

