BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.14. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

