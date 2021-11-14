Bremer Bank National Association Buys 1,742 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,248,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 822,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 191,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 790,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 303,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.