Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

