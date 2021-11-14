Bremer Bank National Association Invests $34.55 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 345,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 6.8% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $107.39.

