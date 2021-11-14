Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 65.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $371.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.63. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $238.09 and a 1-year high of $372.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

