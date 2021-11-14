Bremer Bank National Association Sells 488 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,656,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of ZBH opened at $132.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.26 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.