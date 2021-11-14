Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28.

Shares of RMD opened at $254.81 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average of $251.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.