Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. Bridgestone has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

